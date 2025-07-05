IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.85 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.