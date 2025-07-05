IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.26 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.