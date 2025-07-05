IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

