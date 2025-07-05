IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 8,570 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,158 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $37,298,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,371,000 after purchasing an additional 62,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.12. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

