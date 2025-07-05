IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 8,529 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after purchasing an additional 470,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.