Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXQ opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $46.82.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

