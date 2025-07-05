Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,258 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 4.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

CompoSecure Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $14.75 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

