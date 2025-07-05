Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ACA opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 0.99. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.45.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.00%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. This represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,199.84. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.