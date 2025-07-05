Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Viant Technology by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Viant Technology

In related news, Director Max O. Valdes sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $69,135.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,591 shares in the company, valued at $308,535.39. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,506.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 436,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,293.88. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,125 shares of company stock worth $430,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSP opened at $13.78 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $861.90 million, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.