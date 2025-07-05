Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after acquiring an additional 151,850 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,476.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 147,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,050,019.05. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,895. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL opened at $217.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.32. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.01 and a 52-week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

