Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 30,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.93.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0%

S&P Global stock opened at $531.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.