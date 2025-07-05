Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.94 and last traded at $113.40. Approximately 59,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 91,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on HOV
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 3.5%
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $686.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises
In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $589,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $571,806.56. This trade represents a 50.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,655.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
