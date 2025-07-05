Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – July 4th

Booking, Carnival, GMS, Hilton Worldwide, and Expedia Group are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that own, manage or franchise lodging properties. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to the hospitality sector, whose revenues and profitability are driven by travel demand, economic cycles and tourism trends. Major examples include shares in chains such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $20.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $5,722.49. 131,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,532. The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,799.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,361.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,970.88.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,052,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,243,257. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

GMS (GMS)

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

GMS stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,621. GMS has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $109.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.21. 928,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,576. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.05. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $275.22.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.65. 1,429,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $207.73.

