HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,277 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.11% of WEX worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $151.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. WEX had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. UBS Group cut their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

