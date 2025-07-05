HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $236.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.