HM Payson & Co. Sells 634 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after buying an additional 82,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE PSX opened at $126.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.