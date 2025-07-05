HM Payson & Co. Sells 38,767 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,767 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,694,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

PFE stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.