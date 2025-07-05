HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,999,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,979 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,904,000 after acquiring an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $313,769,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after buying an additional 494,496 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $543.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

