HM Payson & Co. Has $24.90 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,135. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,319. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

