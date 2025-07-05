HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $51,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AON by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after buying an additional 469,238 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in AON by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in AON by 23.5% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 425.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in AON by 45.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $355.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $292.37 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.74 and a 200 day moving average of $370.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.27.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

