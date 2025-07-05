HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

