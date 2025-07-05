HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,071 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.