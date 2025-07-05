HM Payson & Co. Acquires 646 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.08.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $331.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.