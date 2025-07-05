HM Payson & Co. Acquires 200 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.75.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.