Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Sharp Financial Services LLC

Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,055,000 after acquiring an additional 135,874 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 324,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

