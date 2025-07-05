Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $123,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,884,200. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

