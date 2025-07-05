Head to Head Survey: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for i3 Verticals and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 2 4 1 2.86 Meta Platforms 0 5 37 2 2.93

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus price target of $29.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Meta Platforms has a consensus price target of $719.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.33%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $229.92 million 4.19 $113.34 million $4.40 6.59 Meta Platforms $164.50 billion 10.96 $62.36 billion $25.64 27.96

This table compares i3 Verticals and Meta Platforms”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Meta Platforms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals 46.46% 3.15% 2.00% Meta Platforms 39.11% 38.69% 25.56%

Summary

Meta Platforms beats i3 Verticals on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities. It also provides software platforms, such as electronic healthcare records and revenue cycle management solutions; insurance adjudication, patient engagement platforms, billing, scheduling, and integrated payments solutions; and workflow software and associated professional services to medical insurance payers. In addition, the company engages in software licenses and subscriptions, transaction-based fees, ongoing software maintenance and support, and other software-related solutions; and payment processing and gateway fees, as well as other related fixed transaction or service fees. Further, it sells equipment, and offers non-software related professional services. The company offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners comprising independent software vendors, independent sales organizations, and value-added resellers. i3 Verticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California

