Head to Head Comparison: Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) and Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR)

Beamr Imaging and Alliance Entertainment are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beamr Imaging and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beamr Imaging N/A N/A N/A Alliance Entertainment 1.10% 15.59% 3.86%

Risk & Volatility

Beamr Imaging has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Beamr Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.9% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beamr Imaging and Alliance Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beamr Imaging $3.06 million N/A -$3.35 million N/A N/A Alliance Entertainment $1.10 billion 0.24 $4.58 million $0.24 22.00

Alliance Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Beamr Imaging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beamr Imaging and Alliance Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beamr Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alliance Entertainment has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Beamr Imaging.

Summary

Alliance Entertainment beats Beamr Imaging on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors. The company serves tier one over-the-top platforms, content distributors, video streaming platforms, and Hollywood studios. The company was formerly known as I.C.V.T Ltd. and changed its name to Beamr Imaging Ltd. in January 2015. Beamr Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

