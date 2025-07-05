Head to Head Analysis: Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 8.43% -122.40% 16.25% Charlie’s -55.89% N/A -97.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $89.44 billion 3.12 $7.06 billion $4.85 36.91 Charlie’s $8.49 million 3.04 -$4.16 million ($0.01) -9.92

This table compares Philip Morris International and Charlie’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Philip Morris International and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 1 10 0 2.91 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 0.00

Philip Morris International currently has a consensus target price of $176.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Philip Morris International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Charlie’s on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches. It also offers wellness and healthcare products. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

