HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 34.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $372.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.10. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

