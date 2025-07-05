HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Head to Head Contrast

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) and HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Korn/Ferry International and HAYS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn/Ferry International 0 1 1 0 2.50 HAYS 0 0 0 1 4.00

Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Korn/Ferry International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Korn/Ferry International is more favorable than HAYS.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAYS has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Korn/Ferry International pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. HAYS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Korn/Ferry International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Korn/Ferry International has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Korn/Ferry International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and HAYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn/Ferry International 8.91% 14.49% 7.21% HAYS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and HAYS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion 1.38 $246.06 million $4.62 16.01 HAYS $8.75 billion 0.18 -$6.17 million N/A N/A

Korn/Ferry International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HAYS.

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats HAYS on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korn/Ferry International

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About HAYS

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

