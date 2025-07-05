Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

