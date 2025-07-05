Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after buying an additional 863,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headland Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,419,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.