Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.43 Million in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 2,444 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $73,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,252.55. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Len Fw Investor, Llc sold 514,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $14,488,084.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,476,418 shares in the company, valued at $69,760,695.06. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Price Performance

Shares of HIPO opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $707.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.53. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIPO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Hippo Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

