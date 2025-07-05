Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 401.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 367,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,307,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 87.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

