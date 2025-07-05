Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

NYSE NVS opened at $121.90 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

