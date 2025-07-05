Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,250 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,672,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,661 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $719,489,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,115,000 after buying an additional 1,745,283 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $316.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.60 and a 200-day moving average of $319.40. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $260.83 and a one year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

