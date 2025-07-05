Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,240 Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

