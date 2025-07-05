Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 154.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,451,000 after buying an additional 2,599,337 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,557,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,500,000 after acquiring an additional 190,566 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,793,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,668,000 after purchasing an additional 914,289 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,307,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of HDB opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

