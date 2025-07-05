Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,042,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,469,000 after acquiring an additional 193,511 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $246.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $260.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.62.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

