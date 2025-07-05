Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 3,124 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.11 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

