Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells $5,088,000.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,971,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,326,710.40. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guardant Health alerts:

On Monday, June 9th, Amirali Talasaz sold 77,853 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $3,899,656.77.

On Friday, June 6th, Amirali Talasaz sold 39,751 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,332.57.

On Thursday, June 5th, Amirali Talasaz sold 1,680 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH opened at $50.25 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $53.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.