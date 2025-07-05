Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ) Critical Comparison

Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ – Get Free Report) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Susquehanna Bancshares and Guaranty Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Susquehanna Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares $118.37 million 4.50 $31.54 million $2.92 16.10

Analyst Ratings

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Susquehanna Bancshares.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Susquehanna Bancshares and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Susquehanna Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.28%. Given Susquehanna Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Susquehanna Bancshares is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Susquehanna Bancshares and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares 17.15% 10.13% 1.02%

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Susquehanna Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Susquehanna Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services. It provides a range of retail banking services, including checking, savings and club accounts, check cards, debit cards, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, personal loans, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides a range of commercial banking services, including business checking accounts, cash management services, money market accounts, land acquisition and development loans, commercial loans, floor plan, equipment and working capital lines of credit, small business loans and internet banking services.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Susquehanna Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Susquehanna Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.