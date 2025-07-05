Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 842 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $593.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $629.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.