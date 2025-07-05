Globa Terra Acquisition Corp. Plans $152 Million IPO for July 9th (GTERU)

Globa Terra Acquisition Corp. (GTERU) plans to raise $152 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, July 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 15,200,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Globa Terra Acquisition Corp. has a market cap of $208 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Globa Terra Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a blank check company – also known as a SPAC (special-purpose acquisition company) – that intends to focus our search for target companies on the agribusiness and water sectors in the Americas, particularly in North America. We intend to search for businesses with enterprise values between $500 million and $1 billion. Our CEO is Agustin Tristan Aldave, who is also a director. He is the founder and CEO of Lexington Capital, an alternative investment firm. Lexington Capital has been behind numerous previous SPACs.Â Â (Note: Globa Terra Acquisition Corp. filed its S-1 on on April 16, 2025, and disclosed its plans for its SPAC IPO: 15.2 million units at $10.00 each to raise $152.0 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock as well as three-fourths of a warrant and one right to receive one-twentieth (1/20th) of a share upon the completion of an initial business combination.) “.

Globa Terra Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2024 and has 0 employees. The company is located at Homero 109, Despacho 1602, Polanco Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico, 11560 and can be reached via phone at +52 55 8975 9325.

