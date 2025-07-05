GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 4,310 Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in APA by 1,087.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 499.2% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. APA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. APA’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

