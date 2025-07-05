GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 12,609 Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

NYSE:RACE opened at $490.44 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $509.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.56 and a 200 day moving average of $455.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

