GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 1,193 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Biogen by 74.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $205.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $238.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

