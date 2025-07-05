GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 277.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,480 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 1,247,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,471,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,854,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,790.39. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $200,933.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,015.84. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,196 shares of company stock worth $6,885,843. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.