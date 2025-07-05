GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys 888 Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 88,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Incyte by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

